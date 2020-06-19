ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Miami (Fl.) Fraternal Order of Police announced a $10,000 donation to help with the costs of former APD Officer Garrett Rolfe's defense against felony murder and other charges.
"We believe that Officer Rolfe acted within the law and his decision to use deadly force was warranted," the Miami FOP wrote in a statement. "Officer Rolfe was protecting himself and society from a violent offender who refused to go to jail."
The Miami FOP said in addition to the $10,000 donation from the organization, "our members have also begun to make personal donations."
Rolfe faces charges for his role in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks last Friday night. Brooks was shot twice in the back by Rolfe after a scuffle and brief chase. Brooks died from his injuries and Rolfe was charged with felony murder on Wednesday by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. The Miami FOP took issue with Howard's move.
"The charging of Officer Rolfe has undermined everything we believe in as Americans," the FOP wrote. "District Attorney Paul Howard has chosen to file charges prematurely against two men who served the community without allowing a full and complete investigation. Mr. Howard rushed to judgment to appease a loud yet small group of individuals."
Read the full release below:
