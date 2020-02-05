ATLANTA (CBS46)—Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's tour bus plans to make a campaign stop in Atlanta on Wednesday and Thursday.
According to a press release from Bloomberg’s campaign, Bloomberg's tour bus will travel to Savanna, Macon, and Atlanta as part of a multi-state bus tour. Bloomberg will not be on the tour bus.
The tour will highlight the urgent need to prevent gun violence in America.
Gun violence survivors, elected officials, and supporters will join the tour to tell their stories and make their case for gun violence prevention.
On Wednesday, the bus will be at Bloomberg's Atlanta Headquarters from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 171 17th Street Suite 1650 in Atlanta.
On Thursday, the bus will be at Clark Atlanta University for a meet and greet from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the University Barbershop located at 3 James P. Brawley Dr in southwest Atlanta.
