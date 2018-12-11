ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Former First Lady Michelle Obama will bring her “Becoming” book tour to Atlanta on May 11, 2019.
She’ll be at the State Farm Arena.
“I couldn’t be more excited to visit even more cities across the country and around the world,” the former first lady, 54, said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE about the additions to the final leg of her book tour, Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama.
“I’ve been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we’ve received from so many communities we weren’t able to visit this year,” she told PEOPLE. “That’s why I’m thrilled that we’re able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can’t wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others.”
PEOPLE Magazine and CBS46 are both owned by Meredith Corporation.
