A drive-in concert experience to celebrate early voters and build momentum to get those who have not yet voted out to the polls is kicking off in January ahead of the Senate runoff election.
Celebrate Georgia! which will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3 at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, is hosted by Michelle Obama’s ‘When We All Vote,’ along with Live Nation Urban, ONE Musicfest, The New Georgia Project, BET, More Than A Vote and more.
The event will feature performances with leading local and national talent: Monica, Rick Ross, DJ Drama, Jack Harlow, Pastor Troy along with Kenny Burns and Su Solo who will serve as hosts. The show will include segments from ‘When We All Vote’ co-chairs Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Chris Paul, and Ambassadors Jeezy, Common, Jidenna, Darren Criss, Sophia Bush, Tommy Dorfman and more. The event will also spotlight the work of When We All Vote, leading partners and volunteers.
Click here to learn more about the event, secure tickets or watch the livestream.
