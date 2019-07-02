ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan believe a man they are calling a “strong” person of interest in a double homicide is headed to Atlanta.
Police told CBS46 that Derrell Demon Brown is believed to be carrying a stolen fire arm. He disappeared after his girlfriend and a second woman were murdered. As a result of Brown's disappearance, police are urging the public to be on the look out.
“Any of you have someone who is involved in such a heinous violent crime especially with someone that they supposedly loved, you don’t know how mentally stable they are,” said SGT. Cathy Williams of the Grand Rapids Police department.
Ppolice said they need to locate Brown as soon as possible. On March 13th, his girlfriend, 47-year-old Charletta Baber-Bey, and her 25–year-old relative Keyona Griffin were found shot to death in the home Brown and Baber-Bey shared. Williams said after the murders, Brown who’s also wanted for possession of a stolen fire, disappeared.
Here’s where things get scary. After months of looking for Brown police learned he uses at least a dozen different alias. They also believe he is now headed to the Atlanta metro are area or already hiding out here with family or friends.
Grand Rapids Police department has partnered with the FBI in Atlanta to track down Brown, but they also need your help. If you see Brown in your community or know of his whereabouts, you are urged not to approach him. He’s considered armed and very dangerous.
Instead, call the Atlanta crime stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS and report what you know.
