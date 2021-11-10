ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Rolling Stones are performing Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and 78-year-old Mick Jagger is making the rounds in each city that the band's "No Filter" tour takes them.
At each stop, Jagger has visited local landmarks and then posted about them on his social media pages.
So far, he has visited Piedmont Park, High Museum, Jackson Street Bridge and Clermont Lounge.
A photo of Jagger sipping a beer at a North Carolina bar went viral in September because it appeared that his visit was unnoticed by many.
Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/BWssvivAII— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 30, 2021
While in Las Vegas over the weekend, he hit up the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.
On Nov. 1, he hit several places in Dallas before performing at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Out and about in Dallas today, looking forward to seeing you all @cottonbowlstad tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/tnIsI3VqsH— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 1, 2021
And when he was in Louisiana, he apparently checked out mattresses, murals and more.
Mattresses, murals and more around LA! pic.twitter.com/u8H7nQyqvq— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 21, 2021
Jagger also took a stroll in a woody area in Nashville in October.
According to other media reports, Jagger doesn't tell anyone where he is going and doesn't travel with an entourage. Most of the time, no one even knows he visited until he posts photos on his social media pages.
The band is headed to Detroit after Atlanta followed by Austin, Texas, and Hollywood, Florida.
