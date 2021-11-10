MICK JAGGER EXPLORES ATLANTA

Courtesy of Mick Jagger

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Rolling Stones are performing Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and 78-year-old Mick Jagger is making the rounds in each city that the band's "No Filter" tour takes them.

At each stop, Jagger has visited local landmarks and then posted about them on his social media pages.

So far, he has visited Piedmont Park, High Museum, Jackson Street Bridge and Clermont Lounge.

A photo of Jagger sipping a beer at a North Carolina bar went viral in September because it appeared that his visit was unnoticed by many.

While in Las Vegas over the weekend, he hit up the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger)

On Nov. 1, he hit several places in Dallas before performing at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

And when he was in Louisiana, he apparently checked out mattresses, murals and more.

Jagger also took a stroll in a woody area in Nashville in October.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger)

According to other media reports, Jagger doesn't tell anyone where he is going and doesn't travel with an entourage. Most of the time, no one even knows he visited until he posts photos on his social media pages.

The band is headed to Detroit after Atlanta followed by Austin, Texas, and Hollywood, Florida.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.