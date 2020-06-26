NEW YORK (CBS46) -- Microsoft announced Friday it will permanently close all but four of its retail store locations around the world, including those in the metro Atlanta area.
The stores, primarily located in shopping centers, have been closed during the pandemic, but unlike Apple, Microsoft had not reopened any of its stores in recent weeks. The company said the closure of the stores was part of a strategic change in retail operations that will shift most of its focus to online sales
“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” said Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter. “We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.”
The company said it plans to continue investing in digital innovation "across software and hardware," along with other new services.
The only four remaining stores will be in London, New York City, Sydney, and Redmond, Washington.
