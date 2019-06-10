ROCKDALE Co, Ga (CBS46) -- A robber held up a gas station wearing a bright yellow hoodie and police hope someone will recognize him.
It happened around 2:30 Monday morning at the Flash Foods on GA Hwy 138 SW in Rockdale County.
The sheriff's office says the suspect held two customers and an employee at gunpoint and demanded cash from the register, then took off on foot.
He was last seen running toward Ebenezer Rd and Cherry Hill Ln.
If you think you recognize him, you're asked to call the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.
