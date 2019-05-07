DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Crews are working to repair a water main break that has evacuated a middle school and shut down a busy roadway in Decatur.
As repairs are being made, Henderson Mill Road is shut down between Glenrose Drive and Midvale Road.
Students at Henderson Middle School were evacuated after the water leak and transferred Tucker Middle School.
Officials at Henderson Middle School posted this message to Facebook:
"Due to the water situation (with the water being temporarily cut off) at Henderson Middle , our students will be evacuated to Tucker Middle School starting at approximately 9:45am. We will be housed in the gymnasium at Tucker Middle School. You do not have to pick up your children at this time. The district will provide transportation to Tucker MS; however, if you wish to pick up you child before we evacuate, you must do so by 9:40am. All students remaining at the school after that time will be transported to Tucker Middle School by bus. You will be able to check out your children at the Tucker MS gymnasium."
Residents are also impacted and officials say if you experience brown water, you should run faucets until the water is clear.
It's unclear when the work will be complete.
