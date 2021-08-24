CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A middle school in Clayton County is going virtual due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases, the school district announced Tuesday.
As a as a precaution, the staff and students of Forest Park Middle School in Forest Park will operate in a virtual learning environment starting on Wednesday, August 25, through Tuesday, September 7. Students will return on Wednesday, September 8.
Parents, guardians or students can pick up breakfast and lunch meals from the school.
The Clayton County School District released the following statement:
As a reminder, the school district will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic. The data shared by district and school-based leaders as well as key health officials will also aid in determining any next course of action concerning this situation as well as any other matters that may develop.
All stakeholders are asked to stay connected to the school systems’ platforms for the latest news and developments as additional information will be shared as it becomes available. Your understanding and participation throughout this process are appreciated as we all continue to work together to keep our students/staff safe during this unprecedented pandemic.
