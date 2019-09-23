ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) – Cobb County Police arrested the Barber Middle School nurse for allegedly taking prescription medications that were stored at the school.
According to the arrest warrant, Lindsey Waggoner stole more than 200 pills from the clinic at Barber Middle School. The pills Waggoner allegedly stole included: Adderall, methylphenidate (generic form or Ritalin), dexmethylphenidate (generic form of Focalin), Evekeo, and brand name Focalin.
All of the medications police said Waggoner stole treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and can become addictive when abused.
Waggoner faces a felony charge of theft and was given a $15,000 bond.
