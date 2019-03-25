Griffin, GA (CBS46) A sixth grade student at Rehoboth Road Middle School in Spalding County has been charged with several counts of making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct for a series of bomb threats called into schools on two occasions in early March.
The juvenile, whose name hasn't been released, allegedly made the threats to Rehoboth Road Middle School and Spalding High School on March 12.
He's also accused of similar threats to Spalding High School, Griffin High School, Rehoboth Road Middle School, Kennedy Road Middle School, Cowan Road Middle School and Griffin Christian Academy on March 18.
According to police, the juvenile was using a cellphone and was accessing Instagram through the Rehoboth Road Middle School's WIFI account.
The juvenile allegedly hacked into another student's Instagram and made the threats.
The student has been suspended, pending a school tribunal.
