ATLANTA (CBS46) — Students at McNair Middle School received a surprise lesson from an unexpected teacher: multi-platinum Grammy nominated rapper, Gunna.
Thursday afternoon, the school’s auditorium felt more like a red carpet as the recording artist announced his new project at the school: Gunna’s Drip Closet.
“Amazing. Perfect,” said the rapper when he first saw the finished work.
Gunna’s Drip Closet is a grocery and clothing store inside Robert McNair Middle School in College Park, where Gunna once attended class. Everything inside is free for students.
“This is things I said I was gonna do when I got in a position to do it so I just gotta follow that,” explained Gunna.
The rapper partnered with Goodr, an Atlanta organization dedicated to fight hunger, to create the initiative.
“He's providing a way of life for these families and this is something that is legendary,” said Goodr partner Jasmine Crowe. “I don’t think anything like this has been done before in the city of Atlanta.”
Students are thrilled about the new project, which they’ll have access to during school hours.
Makayla Reid, a high school student in the area, was impressed when she peaked inside.
“I saw shoes from Foot Locker... it’s like an actual grocery store with the cereal and snacks,” she said.
Crowe estimates about 900 students will gain quick access to food, hygiene products, and clothes through the new structure. Shelves will be restocked each week.
“People get hungry during the day, it’s cool,” said Reid. “It’s something cool, and it’ll get more people to come out.”
While most items in the store have an expiration date, the man who created it has also given students something that will last forever: an important lesson of perseverance.
“Stay in school. Stay motivated. When you go through something, learn. And keep going. And always pray to God first.”
