TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Tucker Middle School teacher is under investigation after an alleged incident inside a bathroom at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody.
Dunwoody Police Sergeant Robert Parsons told CBS46 News that a teen told officers he was approached by a man in one of the bathrooms of the mall who then asked him to go into a stall.
The teen complied and the man allegedly asked the teen to expose himself; then grabbed the victim's pants.
The teen was able to get out of the bathroom and alerted his parents to the situation. The teen's father spotted the suspect and chased after him but he was able to get away, police said.
According to R. Scott Belzer, communications specialist with DeKalb County Schools, an unidentified employee approached district officials, informing them of the alleged incident. Staff immediately reported it to the DeKalb County School District Public Safety department, who then informed Dunwoody Police.
CBS46's Ashley Thompson reported late Monday morning the suspect is a teacher at Tucker Middle School.
Suspect of Perimeter Mall attempted molestation investigating is a teacher at Tucker Middle School @cbs46— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) August 19, 2019
The Dunwoody Police Department is now in charge of the investigation and charges.
Belzer also told CBS46 News that if the allegations are proven to be true, the employee will face immediate termination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.