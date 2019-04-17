ATLANTA (CBS46) – An Atlanta teacher is facing charges, including cruelty to children and battery, after an alleged altercation at Ralph Bunche Middle School.
According to Atlanta Public Schools, the system is investigating the altercation that happened Monday between a teacher, Brodrick Halls, and a student who was “being disruptive in class and refused to leave.”
The school system said during the altercation the student was injured, taken to the hospital, treated, and released. The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department filed charges against Halls and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Atlanta Public Schools Police said Halls turned himself in Tuesday afternoon and was taken to the Fulton County Jail. The school system said Halls has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a review by the system’s Office of Employee Relations.
Atlanta Public Schools issued a statement that read in part, “The safety and well-being of our students will always be our top priority, and APS remains committed to ensuring that all of our schools are safe places for our students to learn and grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.