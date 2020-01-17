RICHMOND County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Richmond County teacher was arrested after allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a student on Thursday.
The 24-year-old teacher was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student at Hephzibah Middle School.
Rumah Byrapaka of Evans was charged with child molestation and inciting a child for indecent purposes.
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
