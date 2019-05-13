ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A middle school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been formally charged.
Twenty-four-year-old Quinnesha Sha'Tara Turner faces the following charges: sexually assault by persons with supervisor/disciplinary authority, aggravated molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Turner was arrested May 10th. Bond has not been set.
Her case has been handed over to the Georgia Superior Court.
