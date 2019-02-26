ATLANTA (CBS46) – Atlanta Police said a woman from out of town ended up in the middle of a human trafficking operation on Super Bowl weekend after she was promised that she would be in a music video.
According to APD, the victim had been speaking with Emmett Murphy for several months on social media after meeting him in another state. The woman said Murphy promised that she would be in a music video if she came to Atlanta.
APD said the woman eventually agreed to travel to Atlanta after Murphy allegedly offered her $3,000 for her participation in a music video.
Police said once the woman got to Atlanta, she was taken to a condo that belonged to Murphy. There she was told she would become a stripper and sell her body with all the money going to Murphy. The woman said she saw weapons in the condo and met another woman.
The second woman allegedly told the victim that Murphy would beat her if she did not do what he said and that she had been with him for the past month.
Police arrested Murphy at his midtown Atlanta home on charges of trafficking of persons for labor servitude and trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. He remains in the Fulton County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.