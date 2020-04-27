ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The manager at Moe's BBQ in Midtown Atlanta said he listened to customers who told him they were ready to come back, that helped him decide to open the dining room under Governor Brian Kemp's guidelines.
"This is day one of trying to get back to normal," said Moe's BBQ Manager Brian Mancuso. "As you notice, every other table is closed and we’re trying to keep social distancing in effect the best we can," added Mancuso as he pointed of the restaurants efforts to follow social distancing guidelines.
He has his team of four wearing masks and a fresh pair of gloves after serving each customer.
CBS46 saw some people dining out on the back patio, some choosing to stay at the bar, some with masks, some without. It was a noticeable difference from some of the salons we saw which had mask requirements.
"We’ve actually hired a cleaning company called CleanWell to come in and apply a product to all the surfaces in the restaurant," added Mancuso.
Also offering dine-in services is Ra Sushi located in Midtown. Major restaurant chain Waffle House is welcoming guests as well.
At Moe's BBQ, Renee Miller told reporter Hayley Mason her decision to come in for takeout was about saving money.
"It was a lot cheaper coming here than staying at home and doing Uber," said Miller grabbing her food to go.
"We feel like we’ve gone above and beyond for our guests to come back into the restaurant," added Mancuso of Moe's efforts to ensure customers are both safe and satisfied with their meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.