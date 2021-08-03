Midtown businesses add security following Piedmont Park homicide

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Many Midtown businesses are taking dramatic action, just one week after the deadly attack in Piedmont Park. Owners are beefing up security to make their customers and employees feel more safe.
Mark Penna is the owner of the Midtown Moon Bar and Restaurant in Midtown. He said his staff members are all on edge after what happened to Katie and her dog Bowie.
The gruesome crime scene is also less than a mile from his restaurant in Midtown.
“Since we knew her as well, it was a big shock to our Midtown community,” Mark Penna said.
The senseless killing of Katie Janness and her dog Bowie was just seven days ago.
Penna said it’s not only hurting the hearts of his staff, it’s hurting the amount of female foot traffic he’s used to welcoming inside his bar & restaurant.
Midtown resident Karen Bork said, “I was feeling uncomfortable in general before this happened with all of the gun violence, but this is like a whole other level.”
Penna went on to describe how his customers have been feeling, “Our business is down a little bit since the incident in Piedmont Park a lot of people are a little frightened.”
However, that’s not the only changes happening at his restaurant as a result of the surge in crime in Metro Atlanta.
“I added cameras at the door and outside.”
Just in the last three weeks he said he’s added four new cameras and additional manpower to his staff.
“Yea we have APD security here seven days a week and with that and manager staff, we’re spending about $3,000 extra a week just to keep our people safe.”
Penna said when the uptick in crime started happening, he started making sure his staff also made it home on his watch.
“I ensured my staff that we would do everything we can to keep them safe. Anyone that lives in Midtown I will Uber them myself. I don’t allow anyone in the parking lot. When we do our last call we lock the front door.”
He said additional security is worth any dollar amount.
“It’s hurting me a little bit right now but in the long run I know it will benefit everyone, because if we aren’t a part of this community then we shouldn’t be here.”
Penna said he also now has implemented a employee group chat, where each staff member can text the team and let everyone know they made it home safe after their shift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.