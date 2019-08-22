ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A crash in Midtown Atlanta knocked nearly 1,000 Georgia Power customers offline but the juice is back on.
The outage was near the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and 14th Street.
Not many details are known about the crash, including if any injuries were sustained.
Piedmont Avenue was shut down for hours but has since reopened.
Georgia Power restored power around 6:30 a.m.
