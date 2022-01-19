ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating after a Midtown High School student was arrested for reportedly bringing a weapon to school.
It happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. APD says the student arrived
Atlanta Public Schools officials say the student arrived to campus late, allegedly smelling of marijuana. The drug suspicion prompted a search by administrators at which time a weapon was uncovered.
The weapon was promptly removed from campus and the student was placed under arrest.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
