ATLANTA (CBS46) — A midtown Atlanta resident is uneasy about a high-rise building with construction wrap.
Lloyd Flaum's view from his apartment window in Midtown Atlanta off of Juniper near 14th street shows construction at a nearby building. But his concern is over the construction wrap, the tarp that's flapping in the wind, appearing like it could tear off at any minute.
“It’s like half off. So it’s just a matter of time, if they don’t take it off, it’s really a safety issue," said Flaum.
It was especially troubling to Flaum, seeing this during last weekend's winter storm.
“If we have high winds again, I think there’s a good chance that those protective covers will possibly get on someone’s windshield driving on Juniper, causing an accident," said Flaum.
Flaum says he's reached out to the city, and the "Department of City Planning - Office Buildings" responded with an email saying, "The chief combination inspector visited the site and reported that he didn't observe any construction material that appeared to have fallen off."
“It’s been like this – fingers pointing everywhere. It’s like this is the city of Atlanta accountability. Everyone blames someone else. They blame it on code enforcement, but code enforcement doesn’t seem to be proactive and take any action," said Flaum. “The liability still exists”
CBS46 sent the information and photos to the Atlanta officials. They said they're looking into it, but haven't yet released an update.
