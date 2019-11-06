ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Wednesday night safety town hall meeting will address an uptick in crimes taking place in Midtown.
Residents and city officials are meeting at Grace United Methodist Church will discuss an increase in rimes such as break-ins, car thefts, package thefts, and bike thefts among others.
Atlanta Police Maj. Darin Schierbaum told CBS46 the department is investigating several of those crimes.
"It doesn't surprise me," said resident Marian Hill.
Hill told CBS46 she often sees officers patrolling the area and believes this meeting is good for the community.
The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.