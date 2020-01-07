ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Plans are in the works for a Dollar General DGX store in a vacant building in Midtown, at the corner of 7th and Peachtree Street.
But some people who live and work in the area say it’s not the most appropriate choice based on the needs of the people in Midtown.
“It’s just not fitting in the neighborhood,” said one neighbor, Stefan Alexander.
Dollar General’s intown concept --DGX – is opening this year.
It will sell things like grab and go food, paper products, household cleaning products and produce.
“The convenience is already there,” added Alexander, referring to other stores in the area.
But hundreds of people have signed a petition to stop it, saying it’s not a good fit for the neighborhood for a variety of reasons.
“It was disappointment, nothing against the Dollar General brand, but we already have so many commercial big box stores in the area,” Alexander said.
Loudermilk Companies, the real estate developer for the location, says Dollar General’s DGX store offers more of an upscale offering than a traditional dollar general store, and specifically targets more of a millennial population.
“We heard from the DGX teams themselves that their largest growing customer base is college-educated young females,” said Douglas McRae, the Director of Asset Management for the Loudermilk Companies.
Some feel this is a poor choice for the vacant space, saying the business will provide the same products that many nearby places already offer.
“There’s another kind of convenience store that’s similar, that is local, down the street, and I have to say, I’d rather support that,” Alexander added.
Neighbors were hoping for something more diverse or locally owned.
“Like a small clothing boutique, a restaurant, or even a café, something that’s supportive of local business, rather than another convenience store,” Alexander said.
But Loudermilk Companies says they had a vacant space and a few prospects, and after negotiations, they found this was the best choice for the location.
“We are conscious of the use that goes into the space, however, we’re in the business to rent space, and this was the highest and best use that we could find for the space,” said McRae.
While this concept is new to Atlanta, McRae says Dollar General DGX stores in other states have many positive reviews.
“It’s unfortunate, and in a perfect world, we’d love to please everyone,” added McRae.
“We have too many places like it, and this is such a beautiful building, why can’t we have something fabulous in it,” said Alexander.
According to Loudermilk Companies, the lease has already been signed, and the Dollar General DGX store is scheduled to open by the end of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.