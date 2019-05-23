ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Midtown neighbors are concerned after an alleged Peeping Tom has been looking in resident's windows.
On Tuesday night, residents took to the Next Door app to report yet another incident of a Peeping Tom -- making it the third report in the past few weeks. It all took place on the corner of Myrtle Street and 8th Street, which is usually a fairly safe Midtown complex.
Kristin Birkness has live at Myrtle Street Apartments since the 1970's.
"I have been reading on the Midtown neighbor email chain that there have been some Peeping Toms in the neighborhood," said Birkness. "It's creepy, it's kinda scary and I don't have any big dogs to chase off intruders. So, I just have been lucky, but I just keep my door locked once it gets dark and just didn't go out."
Over the past few weeks, as the incidents occur, neighbors are sure to report it on apps like Next Door. Although those apps keep the community aware of what's going on, it doesn't make the situation any less disturbing.
Constantina Kokenes lives in the neighborhood and said it's really creepy to think someone is lurking around.
"I don't know, especially as a woman privacy is a huge thing and to have someone peeping in your windows, especially when you are supposed to be home and feeling safe and secure, is very uncomfortable."
