ATLANTA (CBS46)—A man is in custody after assaulting a Shell gas station employee.
It happened early Monday, just after 1 a.m., at the Shell gas station in Midtown on 14th Street near Northside Drive.
Police said a possibly homeless man jumped over the counter and slashed the employee several times with a butter knife.
The clerk was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
According to police, officers arrived at the scene thirty seconds after the call was dispatched to units and arrested the suspect.
CBS46 is working to get the suspect’s identity from police.
