ATLANTA (CBS46) - A shooting on West Peachtree Street NW in Midtown Atlanta has killed one man, wounding another.
Atlanta police responded to a shooting call at the Hanover West Peachtree around 4 p.m. March 17.
Officers discovered one man in a hallway. He had several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Another man took himself to Emory Hospital, according to police. It is unclear how he arrived at Emory Hospital. He was later taken to Grady Memorial for further treatment. Police accessed his well-being as alert, conscious and breathing.
This is an active investigation. Detectives are working to determine what caused the shooting and who all was involved. Police have no suspect information at this time.
