ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Fire Department rushed to a fire at The Village Smoke Shop in Midtown early Sunday morning.
A neighbor made the call around 4:30 a.m., one describing a loud “boom” before the building went up in flames.
When CBS46 News Crews arrived around 5:45 a.m., there were flames and smoke coming from what looked like the front of the building.
"Most likely it [the loud boom] would be due to an electrical line that was attached to the building. It burned off the roof side and when it did it was still live." said Chief Bohatch with the Atlanta Fire Department.
He said it has taken a little time to engage the flames because of the type of building construction.
Crews could not open the doors upon arrival without risking their safety because it is an older building with high amounts of debris from the shop contents.
Chief Bohatch said the products inside the smoke shop made the smoke heavier, but they were able to save the products in the basement of the shop.
Fortunately, no one was inside or hurt in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
