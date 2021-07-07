ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Midtown's iconic Krispy Kreme went up in flames for the second time this year and fire officials are trying to figure out how it happened this afternoon. All of it unfolding as police still search for the arson suspect in February's case.
No injuries were reported in Wednesday's fire but investigators say some details have them concerned.
There was no power in the building yet the fire started in the kitchen then spread to the attic, according to Atlanta Fire Department.
The agency has not determined if it was accidental or intentional.
"Who would've guessed it would catch fire again," said bystander Doug Chiki.
Crews thought they were done the last time they rolled up hoses outside the restaurant on Ponce De Leon Ave, but nearly five months after the February 10th flames, once more, neighbors watched a fire get put out.
Chiki added, "I mean no one is in there making donuts so I really just don't know what it could be."
An already charred property left smoldering around 4:30pm, and fire investigators arriving at the site believed the bizarre case did not stem from electrical issues.
All the power had been cut, all the previous damage had been left behind too some of it even causing crews difficulty, Atlanta Fire spokesman Cortez Stafford told CBS46.
"Lots of water damage. There hadn't been removal of the debris, so we had to deal with that." He continued, "They really had to get in there and work hard to keep the fire at bay, from what it was when we initially arrived on scene this afternoon."
After it began in the kitchen then spread to the attic, smoke blanketed the building, one that was soon to get rebuilt. But now, it's in a much worse condition.
The owner, NBA star Shaquille O'neal, has not yet confirmed what's to come of the iconic restaurant after this.
The entire area is still blocked off with fencing and had been since the first fire. It was supposed to keep people out. Police will be checking nearby surveillance to learn if anyone made it in.
