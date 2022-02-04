ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police have arrested a man they believe to be a peeping Tom from an incident that took place in Midtown on January 7.
According to investigators, officers responded to the 700 block of Penn Avenue after a woman reported seeing a man exposing himself while looking through a window of her home. The woman took video of the incident, which helped police identify the man as 43-year-old Anthony Burgess.
On February 3, at around 3 a.m., an officer saw Burgess walking along Ponce De Leon Avenue. Additional police units were called in and he was placed under arrest.
Police say they do believe there is another peeping Tom at large in the Midtown area. Efforts to track down the second man continue. The public is encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they see any suspicious activity.
