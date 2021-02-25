The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way Americans approach their everyday lives. Many people have even re-evaluated where they want to live.
Millions have fled the country’s largest coastal cities including New York and Los Angeles and Metro Atlanta is quickly becoming one of the most desirable landing spots. This migration to Georgia could mean more money in the bank account for residents.
William Jack Degel is a New Yorker through and through, but one trip to Georgia a few years ago opened his eyes.
“I said, ‘wow, the lifestyle, the look, the landscape’ – you name it,” Degel said.
An enterprising mind and a successful restauranteur his wheels were already spinning. Now he’s putting his money where his mouth is. Degel is in the process of launching his New York honed Uncle Jack’s brand in Metro Atlanta.
“I love the opportunity,” Degel said. “Everything I see here is opportunity.”
The pandemic is forcing tens of millions of Americans out of the office. Tech giants like Google, Facebook and Microsoft extending work-from-home protocols, some indefinitely.
“Before COVID-19 people had to live where they worked, but with work-from-home people can really think more about where they want to live,” Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather said.
Before the pandemic U.S. Census Bureau data showed Atlanta as the fourth-fastest growing metro area in the country. Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, Cherokee and Cobb counties are seeing the highest number of new home buyers.
“For years now people have been leaving expensive and coastal cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco and going to more affordable southern cities and Atlanta has always been at the top of the list.”
It’s cheap, warm and has the appeal of big city living and old school southern charm. Fairweather says the influx of new residents is creating incredible demand on the housing market.
“The thing is – if you own a home right now, it’s good news that there’s all this demand because it’s increasing the value of your home even if you don’t plan on selling,” Fairweather said. “If you’re looking to buy a home, it’s kind of just bad news because you’re going to be facing more competition.”
Move-in ready homes are lasting just days and, in some cases, only hours. A recent Redfin survey found nearly two-thirds of home buyers made an offer on a home site unseen at some point during their search. Out-of-state buyers are also coming with deeper pockets than locals.
If you’re looking to buy right now Redfin has a few suggestions to help your chances of landing your ideal home.
• Get pre-approved for a home loan. An underwritten pre-approval for a mortgage usually takes about 24 hours, and it shows sellers you are a motivated buyer.
• Make a cash offer if you can. If you don’t have to use a lender, there’s no financing contingency, which shows the sellers that you will most likely not pull out of the deal due to financial issues.
• Put more earnest money down. Home sellers tend to favor buyers who put down a larger installment of earnest money because it shows that you are serious about your offer and gives you a leg up on the competition.
• Add an escalation clause so that you get the chance to be the highest bidder.
• Waive extra contingencies. Waiving either the inspection contingency, the appraisal contingency, or both can be an effective way to win a bidding war. But, do be aware that waiving contingencies gives sellers an advantage by taking away protections for the buyer, and it should only be done with the recommendation and oversight of your agent. Additionally, in a seller’s market, refrain from asking for high-maintenance contingencies, such as only buying the house if your current one sells. Essentially, keep your contingencies to a minimum so the home seller has fewer hurdles to complete in selling their home.
• Don't restrict the sellers to a timeline. Limiting the home seller to a timeline can cause them extra stress when they are likely already overwhelmed. Give the home seller the gift of time, allowing them the flexibility to move out whenever it is best for them. A rent-back agreement is a great option for buyers to purchase the home and then rent it back to the seller to give them time to find a new place to live.
• Be willing to make concessions during negotiations. There may be some things that you are not willing to budge on such as a home inspection, but maybe you don’t ask the home seller to redo the back deck or paint the house before you move in. This is especially true during the pandemic, when many sellers are reluctant to have extra people such as painters or contractors in their home.
