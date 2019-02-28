Athens, GA (CBS46) Mike Rebhan, a star pitcher for the University of Georgia who led them to their first College baseball World Series title, has passed away at age 51.
He lost his battle with cancer.
Rebhan was named MVP of the 1990 College World Series when he went 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA. He beat MLB Hall-of-Fame pitcher Mike Mussina, who played for Stanford University, twice during the series.
Rebhan was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 32nd round of the 1988 amateur draft but never played professionally.
In a interview in 2008 with Georgia Sports Blog, Rebhan says he was pursued by a few teams but decided to walk away from the game to take care of his family.
He worked for Symantec Corporation for several years.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted his condolences on Wednesday.
Tonight, the #dawgnation mourns the loss of former @BaseballUGA pitcher and star of the 1990 @CWSOmaha, Michael Rebhan. Our prayers are with his family and teammates as they remember his remarkable life and lasting impact. #dgd— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) February 28, 2019
