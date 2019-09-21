(CBS46) -- That didn't last long.
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's romance is over, People has exclusively learned.
But a source says they are still friends.
https://www.news.meredithlmg.com/miley-cyrus-and-kaitlynn-carter-took-their-pda-to-the/video_4b16fc25-3d5a-51a8-a7e9-b0eb8730bf02.html
The two have been spending what People calls "quality" time together since announcing their splits from their respective husbands in August.
Cyrus split from Liam Hemsworth after just seven months of marriage.
Carter announced her split from Brody Jenner in August after a year together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.