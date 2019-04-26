ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A military dad returned from deployment and reunited with his kids in a surprise homecoming at a Braves game, Friday night.
"Then I turned around and I was like, ah! Oh my gosh it was my dad, I was so excited to see him, hugging him was the coolest moment ever," said Aleana Mitchell.
"To feel their skin, just to touch them, to see their reactions, means the world," said Chief Master SGT. Brandon Mitchell.
Mitchell just returned from an eight-month deployment, so the surprise homecoming was very special for the family.
"Nerves were coming out from all over me, I was just really excited to see him. A very emotional moment," said Mitchell.
This homecoming was a home run for everyone.
