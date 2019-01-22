ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Imagine if an NFL player showed up at your doorstep. On top of that with Super Bowl tickets for you and a guest.
That’s exactly what happened to one metro Atlanta woman who lost her husband in the line of duty.
“I thought I was going out to dinner with some friends, and the doorbell rang, and I opened the door, and Ben Garland from the Falcons was standing there,” said Kami Kennedy.
It was the surprise of a lifetime. There Garland stood with two Super Bowl tickets.
“I was shocked. I’m so excited! I love sports, I love football, so this is a really fun opportunity, I’ve never been to an event like this,” Kennedy added.
Kennedy says the Atlanta Falcons are huge supporters of military charities…as is she.
She became active with an organization called Children Of Fallen Patriots after her husband was killed in Afghanistan in 2012.
“They provide college scholarships for children who have lost their parent in the line of duty,” added Kennedy.
She’s helped raise more than $100,000 for that organization…which she says has become like family.
“In my husband’s memory, I do a golf tournament up at West Point, he went to United States Military Academy at West Point, the proceeds from this golf outing, I donate to Children of the Fallen Patriots, because education was very important to Tom, my late husband,” Kennedy said.
Kami and Tom have twins. They were two when he was killed.
“Ben, when he showed up, he kind of knew my back story, I’m currently fighting cancer right now as well, so he just knew that in the midst of everything that I’m going through, I’m still really active and trying to give back,” said Kennedy.
She’s taking her sister with her to the Super Bowl, who she says has been so supportive, even moving in, after losing Tom.
“Just looking forward to a fun night out, a nice night out with my sister who is such a big help,” Kennedy said.
Despite her loss, and finding out her cancer has now spread, she remains positive and active in her community – as she says that’s what her husband would have wanted.
“Just leave all my worries behind for a night,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.