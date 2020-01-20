ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- They are the newest foot soldiers of the modern civil rights movement in Georgia, a group of young leaders committed to making a change.
The Millennial Civil Rights Campaign was launched last July on the 55th anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights by Atlanta native and Emory University graduate Taos Wynn. In a few short months, the team of ten has gained an army of dedicated volunteers.
“The Millennial Civil Rights Campaign is really about re-igniting a passion for human and civil rights in our generation,” Wynn said.
The group spends many days meeting with lawmakers at the State Capitol and helping to draft legislation around gun reform, climate change, and racial reconciliation.
One bill the group is working on calls for criminal background checks for people who want to purchase guns at trade shows. Another piece of possible legislation, focused on environmental concerns, aims to decrease plastic bag use.
The group also drafted a resolution apologizing for slavery and Jim Crow laws.
“We’re extremely passionate and we definitely don’t shy away from the conversation,” Wynn told CBS46. “We’ve been fortunate, even at the Capitol, meeting people face-to-face saying exactly who we are. ‘We are The Millennial Civil Rights Campaign and this is our legislative focus for this session, can we talk to you?’”
Wynn said their efforts and issues are bipartisan in focus and they’ve been meeting with Democrats and Republicans.
“These are inter-generational issues,” said Chase Stell who works with the Millennial Civil Rights Campaign. “It doesn’t matter what color you are. It doesn’t matter how old you are these issues are really going to affect everybody,” Stell added.
Wynn says his group has gained endorsements from lawmakers and political leaders locally and in Washington, D.C., including U.S. Congressman John Lewis. Some of the team has met with with former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young on different occasions to discuss the modern-civil rights movement.
“I feel like our civil rights is a bit different from the 1960s because we don’t’ have the same battles and the same obstacles,” Wynn told CBS46. “We don’t face Jim Crow. We don’t face the threat of going outside being sprayed by hoses or German Shepherds. Then he caught me and said actually, I think you have it a little bit worse in your generation. We were gaining ground. The difference is in your generation they are trying to undo the things that we did in our generation and then you’re still trying to go further,” Wynn said, explaining that the leaders have reminded them that there is no blueprint for change.
Going far beyond the halls of the Capitol, the group has clothing and toiletry drives in the Atlanta-area parks, as well as a college campus tour.
They’re picking up the baton and charting a new path for social change.
