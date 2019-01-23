ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) What could you do with a million dollars coming to Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta? You could get a condo and crazy amenities with it.
A condo on the 14th floor of the historic Healey Building in Downtown Atlanta is part of a million dollar Super Bowl package being offered.
It overlooks Centennial Olympic Park. The condo includes a $1,000 bottle wine cellar and much more.
"You get butlers," owner of The Pantry Atlanta and Impress Events Brady Lowe said.
"You get white glove services. You have a masseuse on call. You have chefs around the clock. You have personal menus created for you. You have personal events created for you. You can do events for eight people or 300. Anything you wish or desire we are going to take care of it," Lowe said.
That event space includes the rotunda area of the Healey Building and a new restaurant opening for the Super Bowl called The Pantry Atlanta.
"We've got celebrity chefs, we've got professional players who are all going to come hangout check the scene and right in the center," Lowe said.
For breakfast, lunch, and dinner they'll use locally sourced and seasonal foods. The million dollar condo package and restaurant were inspired by the Super Bowl, but they plan to be around long after the game leaves town.
"This is going to be a restaurant that will be around Atlanta serving Broad, lunch on Broad and everyone around the downtown business community for the next 20 years," Lowe said.
"So we are really excited to be a party of the community," he added.
