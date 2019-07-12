ATLANTA – A $3.6 million dollar ticket was sold in Lithia Springs for the July 11 Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing.
The ticket was purchased at a Marathon gas station, located 7512 Lee Road.
Winning numbers from the July 11 Jumbo Bucks Lotto drawing were: 9-10-21-25-38-45.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.
