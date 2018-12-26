Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The Georgia Department of Public Safety has been awarded $3 million to continue combating crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired drivers.
"Unfortunately, law enforcement officers encounter impaired drivers far too often. DPS is committed to removing these drivers from our roads.," said Colonel Mark W. McDonough, DPS Commissioner.
The Governor's Office of Highway of Safety awarded the funds October 1. They will be effective through September 30, 2019.
"This grant is a benefit to both GOHS and DPS to achieve the common goal of deterring impaired driving on Georgia's roads," added McDonough.
