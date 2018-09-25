People who use public transportation in the state of Georgia will soon have new buses to get them from point A to B.
The $4.25 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration is helping states across the country improve safety and reliability of bus systems in 107 projects.
"Bus transportation is the most widely available form of public transportation across the country," said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams.
In total, the FTA will provide $366,162,440 to all 50 states.
Buses that have exceeded their life span will be replaced and a new transit center will be built.
For more information, visit www.transit.dot.gov.
