GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities in Gwinnett County have uncovered two large drug trafficking organizations during a long-term criminal investigation.
The five month investigation resulted in detectives being able to disable five marijuana grow houses and the arrest of 15 people.
The estimated street value of the marijuana and other drugs is roughly $35 million.
There was an average of 340-1,500 plants at each home with the largest grow house being an 8,500 square-foot home in Norcross.
Narcotics Unit located and seized marijuana grow houses at the following locations:
- 748 Bartow Drive, Dacula
- 6015 Williams Road, Norcross
- 456 Hastings Way, Jonesboro
- 2202 South Ola Road, Locust Grove
- 1536 Pine Circle, Lawrenceville
A significant amount of additional evidence has been recovered thus far to include THC candies, THC oil, cocaine, illegal mushrooms, 22 firearms, $676,517.00 cash, and 6 vehicles.
The following people have been charged in connection with this criminal investigation:
- Aiqiu Luo—39, Norcross
- Bui Men—52, Dacula
- Duy Nguyen—26, Lilburn
- Jia Zhao—42, Duluth
Jin Huang—45, Lilburn
- Jun Huang—42, Lilburn
- Linlin Teng—30, Lawrenceville
- Man Lam—34, Duluth
- Michael Luong—27, Tucker
- Phuong Tran—54, Lawrenceville
- Shy Yong—37, Lilburn
- Terry Liu—32, Duluth
- Tommy Luong—31, Tucker
- Tuyen Pham—48, Snellville
- Vuong Luu—54, Jonesboro
Xinde Li—41, Lawrenceville
The Gwinnett County Police Department worked with several local and federal agencies including the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, Gwinnett Metro Drug Task Force, FBI, and the DEA.
