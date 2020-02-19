GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A ticket worth millions was sold at a gas station in Gainesville.
The winner claimed the five-million-dollar prize on Tuesday. The winning ticket was purchased at Exxon Food Mart on Gillsville Highway.
Another winner claimed a million-dollar ticket in Metter, a city southeast of Macon. This ticket was sold purchased at Amit Food Mart on Lewis Street.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $21.6 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.9 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
