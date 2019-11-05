SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Records were broken ahead of Halloween when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 2,133 pounds of cocaine on October 29.
A scan of a shipping container aboard a vessel at the Port of Savannah tipped officers off to the unusually large find. Inside 21 duffel bags containing a combined 818 bricks of cocaine was found. It's street value was nearly $31 million. On average, seizes resulted in 4,657 narcotics a day in 2018.
“In response to emerging narcotics smuggling trends and threats in the maritime environment, Customs and Border Protection has enhanced our enforcement strategy on targeting high-risk shipments from source narcotics nations that are either destined to Ports in the United States, or that pass through sovereign United States waters,” said Donald. F. Yando, Director of Field Operations Atlanta. “The scourge of illicit narcotics is a very serious international health and security threat, and CBP will continue to partner with our federal, state, local and international partners by intercepting these dangerous drugs when and where we can.”
