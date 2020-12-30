Millions of Americans are playing the waiting game after the Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin tweeted out that $600 stimulus checks will be mailed out Wednesday, and for some directly deposited into their accounts.
“My coworkers, they were checking their account, it’s pending it’s pending, well my bank hasn’t said anything yet,” said local Shileena Henderson.
“It gets nitty-gritty because some people are like wait a minute I don’t use that bank account anymore or you know, you know it’s been a tough year maybe that account is in the negative,” Financial advisor Nate Kumapayi said.
Kumapayi told CBS46 Barmel Lyons the way you filed your taxes is the way you will receive your money.
“The IRS is saying you cannot change your mode of receiving the funds,” Kumapayi added.
Another caveat, stimulus payment amounts are based solely on your adjusted gross income:
- If you make under 75,000 you'll receive the full $600 dollars
- If you make 80-85,000 you could get between 100-350 dollars
- If you income is 87,000 or more you don’t qualify.
“It is what it is. They can do a lot more for these people out here,” said Henderson. She added that she received a $1,200 in March, and is disappointed that the second round of checks are half the original amount.
“They were just trying to get something out. These people need a lot more, people getting evicted, don’t have food , ook at the food bank the lines,” Henderson said.
“Naturally a lot of people including myself wish it would be more, but I’m fortunate for what I have,” said local Wilfred Hill.
“Right at the last second they stapled a bill onto that stimulus package,” Cass Marks said.
“It’s not just rich people it’s not just universities it’s not just in Washington DC The average person because of the Internet they are learning about these things and they do care,” explained Marks.
Financial advisor Kumapayi also advocating for the community to use the money wisely:
- Pay off high interest debts
- Plan for retirement
- Set up an emergency fund
- Invest in a college savings plan
