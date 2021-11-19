ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - More than a million dollars, sixty firearms and countless drugs have been seized in recent days during "Operation Tourniquet" in Athens-Clarke County.
The initiative was launched in May under the FBI "Safe Streets Gang Task Force" to target a slew of crimes and potential gang activity across Metro Atlanta.
Thirteen additional people are now facing federal charges. Two of the suspects were in the Athens-Clarke County Jail on unrelated charges this week. The other eleven suspects were arrested Thursday.
"This is a dangerous group of individuals and we wanted to take them off of our streets," said Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Cleveland Lee Spruill.
The police department was joined by U.S. Attorney Peter Leary of the Middle District of Georgia Friday to announce the arrests.
"A seven month long, multi-agency investigation into high level members of the 1831 Piru criminal street gang," said Chief Spruill. "In recent months, the Athens-Clarke County community and our surrounding area has experienced an increase in aggravated assaults involving firearms and these were often committed by members of criminal street gangs."
Video shot by the department Thursday shows the operation headquarters at the police department's west end precinct.
"60 firearms including 14 assault rifles and four shotguns were seized, more than a kilo of fentanyl, 11 ounces of heroin, 13 kilos of powder cocaine, a kilo of crack cocaine, 12 and a half pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 25 pounds of marijuana and more than a million dollars in US currency have been seized thus far," said Spruill.
Launched in May, the initiative involves dozens of law enforcement agencies across the metro area.
Including those arrested Thursday, at least 37 people have been charged in the operation.
"The investigation is not done. We do expect additional defendants, additional charges, additional work in this case," said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary.
The suspects' detention hearings were continued until this upcoming Monday in federal court in Macon, Georgia.
