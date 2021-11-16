ATLANTA (CBS46) — There is a $25,000 Crime Stoppers reward after multiple film equipment facilities were broken into across metro Atlanta.
Most recently, thieves stole more than $100,000 worth of equipment from longtime Atlanta company, PC&E.
The company provides sound stages, lighting and camera rentals to the film industry.
General Manager Mark Wofford said one of the items taken included a $90,000 camera.
"You can't make the film without the equipment to tell the story with," Wofford said.
According to Wofford, the break-in happened on Oct. 27 overnight.
Surveillance videos show the suspects grabbing items, after breaking a window to get inside.
Wofford told CBS46's Jasmina Alston there have been over 30 break-ins at multiple facilities since the summer, with equipment losses totaling more than $3 million.
Wofford called it a well-organized string of crimes, that is hurting the industry.
"Equipment is hard to come by through legitimate channels these days with supply chain issues," he said. "This doesn't make our losses any easier because it takes time to replace equipment."
Multiple companies have come together to put up the $25,000 Crime Stoppers reward to find those responsible.
"Some companies have overnight security, increase alarms, do whatever we can," Wofford said. "Sadly It's not whether you're going to be broken into, it's when you're going to be broken into."
