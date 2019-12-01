ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- According to AAA, more than 55 million Americans were expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.
That number included those driving and flying.
Prince Bedell was one of those millions, who had landed back home in Atlanta on Sunday.
Bedell told CBS46 when he left on Wednesday, there was heavy traffic at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
According to him, Sunday travel was not as bad.
"It was crazy, very busy," he said. "Coming back not so busy, which was strange because I was expecting everyone to be coming back."
Some travelers had to deal with delays.
Ghassan Saleh said he was flying back to California, but his flight was leaving later than scheduled.
According to Flight Aware, over 15,000 total flights had been delayed as of Sunday evening.
"45 minutes now, " Saleh said.
Total delays at Hartsfield-Jackson, as of Sunday evening, were over 300, according to Flight Aware.
