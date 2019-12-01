ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The rush is on as millions are making their way back into metro Atlanta.
The roadways are busy and the world's busiest airport is jam-packed!
Sunday is supposed to be the busiest day ever with about 3.1 million expected to pass through the gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.
TSA leaders tell CBS46 they’re fully staffed at security check-points.
“A projected 1 point 3 million passengers are forecast to travel through Atlanta over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend," said Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport general manager John Selden.
Because of the winter storms in the north, hundreds of flights were either cancelled or delayed and that prompted American Airlines and Delta to begin issuing waivers for eligible passengers.
Law enforcement is also trying to make things easier for passengers who are dropping off or picking up.
“We are practicing in-lane, off-loading and loading which means you do not have to get all the way over to the curb to offload your children, your luggage, or whatever the case may be,” said Atlanta Police Department Major Timothy Peek.
A lot of people are traveling back home after the holidays ... we're at @ATLairport to see how busy it's been.
Most gun owners know to make sure their fire-arm is unloaded, and packed in a locked hard-sided case, in their checked baggage. But some folks aren't getting the message.
As of November, TSA officers have detected 274 guns during check-point screenings at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
