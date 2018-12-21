Atlanta, GA (CBS46) It's going to be a busy weekend on the roads and in the air as more than 112 million people are expected to travel for the holidays.
Traffic is expected to increase throughout metro Atlanta as drivers hit the roads and head out to their holiday destinations.
A record-breaking 112.5 million travelers, more than one-third of Americans, are expected to travel by car, air and rail this holiday season, that’s according to AAA.
That figure is 4.4 percent higher than the same period last year and the highest number of travelers expected since 2001.
If you’re driving to your destination, gas prices are more than cooperating. According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices are under two dollars in a few areas. The cheapest price we saw was $1.95 at a Marathon station on Buford Highway in Duluth.
Remember, if you’re hitting the roads, safety needs to be your number one priority.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
